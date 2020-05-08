GOP Rep. Aderholt: ‘Cheap Products’ from China Now Costing U.S. ‘Dearly’

As the globe contends with the coronavirus pandemic, still looming large now more than ever is the threat posed by Communist China, which is something Rep. Robert Aderholt (R-AL) warns should not be taken lightly.

In an interview with Huntsville, AL radio’s WVNN on Friday, Aderholt explained how the United States’ reliance on China for inexpensive goods and labor has come at a price, which is now coming to a head.

“That’s where we’re headed,” Aderholt explained. “And I think we have to be very careful any time we deal with China. And I think we have too much in the past said we can get cheap products from there and that has cost us dearly. It’s cost us jobs in this country. I’m hoping we’ll start taking the Chinese government more seriously in the respect we see them as a threat. I set on the Defense Appropriations Committee in the House. I’ve been in many briefings, behind closed doors in committee, and it’s just been very plain: China is trying to take advantage of these countries around the world. They’re building up, and as you mention — the South China Sea, I’ve gotten briefing of what they’re doing over there.”

“The presence they’ve had in African countries alone over the last 5-10 years has been phenomenal,” he continued. “They want to be the dominant presence in the world. They want us to be number two if not three or four. But certainly, be number one.”

The Alabama Republican also warned about the threat China poses internationally with the Huawei 5G infrastructure it is pushing, which is thought to come with technological vulnerabilities that could compromise networks.

“We’ve got to be prepared,” he said. “They want to be the dominant country in the world. That means that they have to make us at least number two. They want to do everything they can to undermine us. Right now, we’re having this discussion about this 5G and about whether we’re going to go with this type of technology and infrastructure that China is wanting to put forward. I think everybody is familiar with the telecom company Huawei. It’s a real threat to data. They are able to infiltrate our networks and our equipment. And it can be compromised.”

“In all this, we want to make sure America is first,” Aderholt added. “That is the thing we want to do instead of China being first.”

