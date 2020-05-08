Sanders: ‘It Would Be an Economic Disaster’ if Trump Didn’t Fund Postal Service and It ‘Went Under’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) discussed what kind of economic stimulus should be passed to respond to the coronavirus and stated that it would be “an economic disaster” if President Trump didn’t fund the Postal Service and the post office went bankrupt.

Sanders said, “I think it would be an economic disaster for this country if Trump succeeded in not funding the Postal Service and our post office went under. That would be a terrible thing, for a variety of reasons.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett