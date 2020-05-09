Brooks: We’re Not to Point Where Opening Up is ‘a Smart Strategy’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that he doesn’t think we are at a point where opening the country back up makes sense.

Brooks said, “If you look at the death rates, we’re pretty much around 2,000 a day. … The curve is flat, but it’s not going down. The death rate is hellacious. The people who model these things are raising their estimates of how many people are going to die. So, we’re just not winning. And, someday, we’ll get to the point where opening up seems to me a smart strategy. But I personally don’t see the evidence of that, looking at the data. And neither do people who know a lot more about this than me, the health experts. And so, Trump seems to me wildly premature in doing this. And, frankly, the American people seem to me a little premature.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett