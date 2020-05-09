Sanders: There Must Be ‘Thorough Investigation’ by Media of Reade Allegations, ‘We Will See Where That Leads’

During an interview aired on MSNBC on Saturday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) stated that the media “must do a thorough investigation” of Tara Reade’s allegations against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden “and we will see where that leads.”

Sanders said, “We’re in a situation where we understand that, for decades, women were not able to come forward. They were penalized, punished when they came forward to make their case, and this woman has every right in the world to make her case. The media must do a thorough investigation. Joe Biden has been very firm in saying it never happened. That’s Joe’s point of view. So, of course, Joe is going to stay in the race. There will be an investigation that goes on, and we will see where that leads.”

