Van Drew: Democrats Don’t Want to Hold China Accountable Because of ‘Politics’

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) stated that Democrats are not interested in holding China accountable for the coronavirus, and “The only thing that can possibly be in their mind is politics.”

Van Drew said, “I mean, it is mind-boggling and unbelievable to me that everyone isn’t joined together in trying to figure out how and why China did this to us. … But, we have to know what the World Health Organization was doing, why they said that this was safe, why they said there was no problem with human transmission, why the two people who first identified this disappeared, one died, one just disappeared and now has sort of re-appeared, why China didn’t open its arms to us and allow our scientists, who were begging to come in to help them to really try to reduce and restrict what would happen here.”

Van Drew added that Democrats “would rather just go after our own elected officials in the United States,” and “The only thing that can possibly be in their mind is politics.”

He also stated that the Democratic Party’s posture towards China confirmed that he made the right decision by switching parties.

