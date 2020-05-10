Charlamagne tha God to the Black Community: Buy Guns for Protection from ‘Vanilla ISIS’

Sunday on MSNBC, radio host Charlamagne tha God encouraged blacks to buy a gun to protect themselves against “white ISIS” amid the Ahmaud Arbery controversy, who was allegedly killed by two men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, in Georgia on February 23.

Charlamagne tha God said, “My thoughts are rest in peace and condolences to his family. I wish that brother had a gun on him while he was jogging to defend himself against those thugs, those goons, those terrorists. I call them vanilla ISIS. That’s what I call them. They hunted him down like he was a deer. I would tell my brothers and sisters to buy a legal firearm and learn how to use it to protect yourself and your family. I am, and I think when you are a black person in America, owning a legal firearm is a form of self-care. That’s my thoughts on that. I wish he had a gun on him while jogging. I would much rather see him in prison fighting for his freedom as opposed to being in a casket right now.”

He added, “People should own legal firearms to defend against these kinds of attacks. That is what I said. Now, as far as the justice system, I don’t have in faith in the justice system. I see plenty of white people get off for killing unarmed black men in this country, so I don’t have any faith in the legal system. So, therefore, that is what I’m telling all of my brothers and sisters to buy yourself a legal firearm and learn how to use it to protect yourself against these kinds of threats. Second Amendment.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN