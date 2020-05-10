Pence on Flynn Returning to the Trump Administration: ‘I’d Be Happy to See’ Him Again

In a preview clip of “Axios on HBO,” Vice President Mike Pence said that he welcomes the idea of bringing President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn back into the administration in light of the Justice Department dropping the case against him.

Mike Allen asked, “The president has talked about bringing him back in the administration. Is that fine with you?”

Pence said, “I think General Michael Flynn is an American patriot. He served this country with great distinction in uniform, and now I believe the decision by the Justice Department lays bare what was clearly prosecutorial abuse, and for my part, I’d be happy to see Michael Flynn again.”

