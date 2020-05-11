Rick Scott: China Is ‘Not Going to Share’ if It Gets Coronavirus Vaccine First

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) argued that if China develops a coronavirus vaccine before anyone else, “that’s not good for the country or for the world.” Because China is “not going to share.”

Scott stated, “Everything they do is for the benefit of the Communist Party of China, and nobody else. And, look, if they get the vaccine first, that’s not good for the country or for the world. Because you know what? They’re not going to share. I mean, they’re going to take care of one group of people: the Communist Party of Communist China.”

