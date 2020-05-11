Schumer to Fauci: ‘Go for It’ in Testimony, Trump ‘Needs to Hear the Truth’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) discussed the forthcoming Congressional testimony by Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci and encouraged Fauci to “Go for it” because Fauci won’t have President Trump “lurking over” him and Trump “needs to hear the truth.”

Schumer said, “Dr. Fauci will have the opportunity to testify for the first time with Donald Trump not lurking over his shoulder. You know what I say to Dr. Fauci? Go for it. Tell us the truth. America needs to hear the truth and President Trump, your boss, needs to hear the truth.”

