GOP Sen. Cassidy on Pelosi’s Relief Proposal: ‘Trying to Fulfill a Left-Wing Agenda’ — ‘It Is Garbage’

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) on Wednesday blasted the House Democrats’ $3 trillion coronavirus relief package, which he labeled as “garbage.”

Cassidy told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” the bill, which was deemed dead on arrival by the GOP-majority Senate, was an attempt by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to “fulfill a left-wing agenda.”

“I think it doesn’t pass the laugh test,” Cassidy said. “Clearly, she went to her committee chairs, she said, ‘Give me that which you think maybe we can get in here, a starting point for a negotiation so we will look reasonable when we retreat from it.’ On the other hand, it is socking it to the American people, cynically saying we’re here to help you, but rather instead trying to fulfill a left-wing agenda. It is … garbage.”

Cassidy acknowledged more aid will likely be needed, but pushed back against including the Democrats’ “wish list.”

“Clearly, some aid is going to be needed going further,” he advised. “The longer the crisis lasts, the more likely aid is going to be needed. That said, we shouldn’t kind of mash it together with the wish list and discredit the true need As people are attempting to sneak in an agenda, cynically saying this is about need but really it’s about an agenda. We need to stick with the need.”

