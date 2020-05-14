Biden: I Had No Part in or Knowledge of Criminal Investigation of Flynn When I Was in Office

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that during his time in office, he never had any part of or knowledge of any criminal investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “Mr. Vice President, what was your involvement in the investigation of Michael Flynn and the FBI investigation of Michael Flynn?”

Biden answered, “I was never a part or had any knowledge of any criminal investigation into Flynn while I was in office, period. Not one single time.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett