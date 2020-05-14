Clapper: Trump Using Flynn Case as a ‘Distraction from COVID-19’

Wednesday on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show,” former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper argued that President Donald Trump would use the Michael Flynn case as a distraction from his administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

While discussing Trump dubbing the unmasking controversy “Obamagate,” host Joe Madison asked, “So how do you think this will end? Will this just be a news item, or are we, and I think I know the answer to this, or is this going to be an ongoing political issue that’s going to be used by the administration?”

Clapper said, “Well, I expect it will be, you know, right up until the election. I mean, this will be a narrative that the current administration will pursue. And of course, it also serves as a distraction from COVID-19.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN