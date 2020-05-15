Schmidt: Trump’s Coronavirus Response ‘Insane’ — Every Day We See ‘Imbecility, ‘Asininity’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” network political analyst Steve Schmidt, John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign manager, argued President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is “just plain, old-fashioned imbecility, asininity, foolishness in the extreme.”

Schmidt said, “We are in a state of accelerating degeneracy in this country. We’ve never been aa country so weak as we are now, so pitied by our friends around the world, so cheered on by our adversaries as we decline. There’s no other way to put it. The response has been insane, it’s asinine.”

He added, “You know, Donald Trump has stepped back from the assertion of Americans values, the defense of democracy and liberty for years. And now, when we look at this virus, we see every day just plain, old-fashioned imbecility, asininity, foolishness in the extreme coming from the podium emblazoned with the Seal of the President of the United States. And this COVID-19 virus, this is the epicenter of it — the United States of America. There are more deaths. It’s the country where you have the greatest likelihood of dying from it in the future. Our response as a country has been an embarrassment, and this moment of American weakness will take a long time if we’re able to recover from it.”

