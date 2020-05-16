Schumer: Trump Using ‘Conspiracy Theories’ of ‘Russian Origin’ Against Obama and Biden

On Saturday’s “MSNBC Live,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that President Trump is using “conspiracy theories, many of which had Russian origin,” against President Obama and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Schumer said, “Right now, at the White House — at the Camp David, instead of the president sitting down and talking with experts on COVID and how to get the testing out, or how to follow up on getting a vaccine, instead of doing what he usually does, makes a grandiose announcement and then forgets about it, he’s talking to a group of hard-right Republican congressmen to talk about more conspiracy theories. How do we go after Joe Biden? How do we go after Barack Obama? Mr. President, there’s a crisis in America. Stop these conspiracy theories, many of which had Russian origin, and start rolling up your sleeves and helping us solve the problem here.”

