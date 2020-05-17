Giuliani: New Yorkers ‘Fed Up’ with the Socialists Running NYC

On Sunday’s broadcast of New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Rudy Giuliani, personal legal counsel for President Donald Trump and former New York City mayor, addressed the ongoing lockdown in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Giuliani said New Yorkers “are fed up” with the uncertainty in getting back to normalcy and having to rely on the government to get by, which he argued is how socialists like Mayor Bill de Blasio “would like to keep it.”

“The socialists who run this place don’t understand any of these things,” Giuliani told host John Catsimatidis. “I think [Bill] De Blasio would like to keep it this way. Nobody’s working, people are getting paid by the government — that’s what they believe in — no grades in school.”

He continued, “The one good thing about this is these people have given us a glimpse of the future — Michigan, New York, California — of what they’re going to do if they ever govern. They’re not going to care about work. They’re not going to care about businesses. Businesses can go to hell as far as they’re concerned because you can always go on welfare. And then, they’re going to start getting authoritarian. They’re going to start bossing us around like the governor of Michigan threatens people. And even De Blasio — about a week ago he threatened people if they weren’t social-distancing … and there he was with no mask on and 200 people not social-distancing right in back of him, but they were his supporters.”

