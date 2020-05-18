Behar: Trump Calling Press Enemy of the People Right Out of Putin, Stalin, Hitler Playbook

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar said President Donald Trump referring to the press as the “enemy of the people” was influenced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nazi Germany dictator Adolf Hitler and Communist Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin.

While discussing Trump praising lockdown protesters who yelled at a reporter, Goldberg asked, “Now the protest organizers apologized for the bad apples who apparently went after the reporter, but you know who retweeted the report calling them great people. Now, does it surprise anyone, does it surprise you, Joy?”

Behar said, “I’m certainly not surprised by this because let’s not forget when he called white supremacists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville’ great people,’ quote, unquote. You know, it’s his M.O. to destroy the press because the press will tell you the truth and the truth hurts him in his re-election plan and, you know, he’s worried. He’s very worried that Joe Biden is pulling ahead. Not that this is anything new. He’s always been a denigrator of the truth calling the press the enemy of the people, which is right out of Putin’s book and Stalin and Hitler and all the dictators that he admires so much. I’m not sure he admired Hitler, but he certainly admires Putin, and that’s what they do is denigrate the press. That’s the first thing dictators do.”

