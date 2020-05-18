Schumer: Trump Saying He Takes Hydroxychloroquine ‘Is Reckless,’ He Has ‘No Regard for Public’

Monday on MSNBC, Minority Leader Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) called President Donald Trump announcing he’s taking hydroxychloroquine “reckless.”

Schumer said, “Well, our role is to put pressure on the president to respect the truth, to keep the truth-tellers in office, and to let the public know when he’s doing what he always does. Even what he said about hydroxychloroquine, who knows if it’s true. He may not have been taking it for all we know. He likes to make a splash.”

He continued, “What the president did with hydroxychloroquine was reckless, simply reckless. The experts say, every expert that looked at it says it doesn’t help you against COVID. So he is giving people false hope. He may have people take it instead of going to the doctor. But it is worse than that. His own FDA says it has bad side effects, whether it affects the rhythm of the heart in many bad ways. For him to say this is reckless shows no regard for the public. Then you have to ask yourself, why did he say it? Does he have a friend or member of the family that might be benefitting? Trying to divert attention from his failure at COVID? Maybe he likes to make a splash, regardless of the consequences, As I mentioned, one thing you don’t know, maybe he is really not taking it, he lies about things characteristically, and when he hears the truth like with the inspector general, he runs away from it, fires it, pushes it aside. That’s happened throughout COVID, recently with the head of BARTA.”

Guest host Steve Kornacki asked, “When you say maybe the president isn’t taking it, do you have information or have you heard something?”

Schumer said, “No, I don’t. I just know he seems at the press conferences to go into flights of fancy, make things up. I don’t know whether he is taking it or not. I know him saying he is taking it, whether he is or not, is reckless, gives people false hope, has people avoid real medical attention, and can actually cause them trouble. It is just dangerous what he did.”

