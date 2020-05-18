Under Secretary of State Krach: China ‘a Malign Regime’ ‘Hellbent on Global Domination’

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach stated that the Chinese Communist Party “is truly a malign regime that is hellbent on global domination.”

Krach said, “[W]hat I see is beyond my wildest expectations. This is truly a malign regime that is hellbent on global domination. You know, President Xi has stated, by 2049, they want to be the dominant global superpower. And by the way, they’ve been at economic war with us for 40 years. And in Silicon Valley, we practice economic warcraft. But we play by the rules. Because out there, your integrity is everything. They do not.”

