Whoopi Goldberg: The Right’s Culture War Is Only Because ‘Obama Was Black’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said she believed the right’s culture war only came about of former President Barack Obama’s race.

While discussing Obama’s veiled criticism of President Donald Trump, co-host Meghan McCain said, “Obviously, everyone on the left has basically appointed President Obama as nothing short of a saint, and obviously I feel different as most Republicans and conservatives do.”

She continued, “I will say the culture war that I believe is real and is raging in this country I believe was ushered in with his administration and exacerbated in the Trump administration. If the election were held today, I do think Trump would be re-elected. At a certain point, we have to start talking to each other in the middle, and we have to start talking about the faults on both sides because he was not a perfect president, and I don’t think perfect presidents would have ushered in the era of Trump.”

Goldberg said, “OK, and so my belief is that no president is perfect. No one is perfect, but you don’t have to exacerbate one’s imperfections. The other thing is, you know, listen, this man has been battered by this particular guy in the White House for almost five years. He’s been called incompetent and not an American citizen. So the fact that Obama has said something is great. I don’t think people are holding up Obama. I think they miss him. They miss Clinton, you know, you have heard people say they miss Bush. They miss that thing that you — whether you agreed with somebody or not, you never questioned how they felt about the country. You didn’t question it. You didn’t agree with them, but this is different. This feels different. This feels like there are very few people out there caring.”

She added, “This culture war, I’m sure it’s out there because people were kind of shocked I guess when it turned out that Obama was black because I can’t see any other reason other than that to spark a culture war when he came in and took care of the business at hand that needed to be done.”

