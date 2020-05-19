Biden: Based on What I See Online and in Media, ‘A Lot of Other People’ ‘Wondering’ if Reade’s Accusation Is True

During a town hall with Yahoo News on Tuesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said that he hasn’t watched any of the interviews Tara Reade has done, women “should be presumed” to be telling the truth, and that, based on what he’s seeing online and in the media, “apparently, there’s a lot of other people who are wondering whether or not it happened.”

Yahoo News National Politics Reporter Brittany Shepherd asked, “I want to ask you, just very simply, Mr. Vice President, if you have watched any of Tara Reade’s interviews, like the one she did with Megyn Kelly?”

Biden responded, “No, I haven’t.”

He added that he hasn’t because he hasn’t had “an opportunity.”

Biden continued, “Look, here’s the deal, every woman has a right to be heard. Every woman should be able to come forward. Every woman should be presumed that they were telling the truth. And then it should be investigated by serious reporters like you and others to determine what the truth is. And the truth is, this never, ever happened. It never, ever happened. And what I’m reading now online and what I’m seeing in the national press, apparently, there’s a lot of other people who are wondering whether or not it happened.”

