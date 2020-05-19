GOP Sen. Johnson: Rice Email Shouldn’t Have Been Classified, Wray Should Have Made it Available Sooner

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-WI) reacted to the recently declassified email from former National Security Adviser Susan Rice by stating that the email shouldn’t have been classified and criticizing FBI Director Christopher Wray for not making the information public sooner.

Johnson wondered why the email was ever classified to begin with and accused Obama administration officials trying to “sabotage” the incoming Trump administration.

He later stated, “Where has Christopher Wray been in all this? He should have gone to the FBI. He should have cleaned house. He should have made all this available. But he hasn’t done that. We need to restore the integrity and credibility to these agencies. And this is not the way to do it, by keeping this stuff covered up for over three years.”

