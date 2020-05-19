Steve Schmidt: Trump Is an ‘Imbecile,’ Taking Hydroxychloroquine Latest Wave of ‘Idiocy’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Steve Schmidt, John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign manager, called President Donald Trump an “imbecile,” which he said was evidenced by the president announcing that he was taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus.

Schmidt said, “We’ve seen a president of the United States standing behind the podium emblazoned with the seal of the presidency, saying inject disinfectants, saying that I’m taking this malaria drug that could kill him. Over and over again, the American people have been subjected to wave after wave of idiocy, asininity of misinformation from the president of the United States. And what it all adds up to is the most inept and incompetent response to a crisis that is conceivable to imagine. This is the worst response by an American leader, certainly by a president, but by any American leader in a time of testing crisis in our nation’s history. It’s appallingly bad. And so as we talk right now, more Americans will be dead by the dawn. We’re approaching 100,000 dead Americans because of the abject in incompetence and mishandling of this by Donald Trump.”

He added, “President Trump is many things. He’s dishonest. He’s lied to the American people more than 17,000 times. He completely is corrupt. He’s indecent. He’s vile. He’s divisive. But in this moment, the thing that matters the most, and I don’t say this to name call, but he’s an Imbecile. There is no other word for it. That’s the precise word we use in the English language to describe his comportment, to describe his behavior.”

