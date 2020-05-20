Harris: Trump Attempting to ‘Suppress the Vote’ with Vote-by-Mail Opposition

Wednesday on MSNBC, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) accused President Donald Trump of attempting to “suppress the vote” by opposing vote by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked about Trump threatening Michigan for mailing out absentee ballot applications in a tweet, Harris said, “Yeah. Mr. President, it is a federal crime to withhold money from states with the purpose of interfering with people’s right to vote. So, you may want to talk with your lawyer Bill Barr about that, and that would be my advice for the president.”

Harris continued, “But, you know, Joy, it’s clear he has done this because, one, he is always in the business of attempting to intimidate and using his tweets as the method by which he does that. But it’s clear he’s worried about whether he’s going win this election. So it is an attempt to suppress the vote, which is an attempt to have these states not send these applications for vote-by-mail so that people will not get those applications to vote by mail and then not vote by mail.”

She added, “This is another example of Donald Trump being complicit with an attempt or even purposely attempting to suppress the vote in an election.”

