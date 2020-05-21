Biden: Trump Has ‘Walked Away’ from Rest of World, He’s Not Having People at W.H.O.

On Thursday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Trump for walking away from the rest of the world during the coronavirus outbreak, which includes “not having our folks at any of the international meetings or the World Health Organization or dealing with those nations who are working on vaccines as well.”

Biden said that he was going to win the 2020 election because the American people understand the stakes of the election and the circumstances in which it is taking place, “We’ve lost 36 million jobs. We have over 93,000 dead and the numbers climbing, and the way he’s walked away from the rest of the world. He’s not attending any — he’s not having our folks at any of the international meetings or the World Health Organization or dealing with those nations who are working on vaccines as well. I mean, I just do not understand it.”

Biden also criticized the fact that the United States was not at the Global Vaccine Summit that took place earlier in the month and expressed support for cooperation between the United States and its allies and partners on a coronavirus vaccine.

