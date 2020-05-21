GOP Sen. Johnson on Biden Investigation: ‘If There’s Nothing There, Fine’ — ‘The American People Deserve the Truth’

Thursday, Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee chair Ron Johnson (R-WI) discussed the probe into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s dealings with Ukraine that led to the younger Biden getting a role on the board of energy company Burisma despite having no experience in the energy sector.

With Democrats questioning the motive behind the GOP’s investigation, and the timing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Johnson opened his interview on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” by asking what Democrats are afraid of.

Johnson said if a deep dive into the Bidens’ dealings with Ukraine show “nothing,” then he is “fine” with it, but he argued Americans “deserve the truth” either way.

“[O]ur investigation into the things that happened in Ukraine date way back to a political article written right after the 2016 election that shows a potential interference by certain members of Ukraine — possibly members of the DNC — and it just blossomed into uncovering through news reports the fact that Hunter Biden got hired by a fairly corrupt oil company,” Johnson outlined. “Blue Star Strategies was hired by that corrupt oil company and apparently used their connections — they’re former Clinton-ites — to bully the State Department, the Department of Justice to potentially affect our attitude, our policy toward Burisma.”

“So, we’re just asking the questions. If there’s nothing there, fine, we’ll get the information and we’ll move on. If there’s something there, I think the American people deserve the truth,” he added.

