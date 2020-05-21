‘Morning Joe’ Touts Biden’s Quinnipiac Poll Lead — ‘Doing Quite Well’

Thursday, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” shared the results of a recent Quinnipiac University poll showing 2020 Democratic presidential nominee frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden holding an 11-point lead over President Donald Trump.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski touted Biden’s lead, saying the former vice president is “doing quite well” despite not being able to campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Joe Biden has a double-digit lead nationally over president ad Trump in a new Quinnipiac University poll,” Brzezinski highlighted. “Biden is up 11 points in a general election matchup against Trump 50% to 39%. Biden leads Trump across all age groups, including a 10-point lead among voters 65 and older. African-American voters, Biden leads Trump by 78 points. The president leads among men overall, 48% to 41%. Biden has a 28-point lead among women voters. Joe Biden is doing quite well, Joe, I think at a time when he’s not even out there and campaign. He’s working from his basement bunker, which Republicans may make fun of, but quite frankly, he’s able to be steady and, you know, put out a message every day about how he has been warning this president about the pandemic since January, that he has been spot-on understanding the magnitude of this crisis.”

“I think, you know, when people are in this human catastrophe, watching it unfold before their eyes — I think they prefer a steady hand,” she added.

Scarborough agreed, saying he thinks Biden’s “basement campaign” is “going to work out pretty well.”

“He’s … actually following the rules,” Scarborough replied. “He is actually following the advice of Donald Trump’s own medical advisers. Donald Trump’s not. He refuses to wear a mask. He refuses to follow the White House guidelines that he laid out himself. So, yeah, I think Americans certainly in a time of a pandemic, they do want a steady hand and, you know, you have Bob Dylan in the basement tapes, you have Joe Biden in the basement campaign. I think it is going to work out pretty well for both of them.”

Last week on “Morning Joe,” contributor Donny Deutsch advised Biden to remain in the basement for the remainder of his 2020 presidential campaign because “the less of Joe, the better.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent