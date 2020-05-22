Carville: Biden ‘Ain’t Black’ Gaffe Won’t Mean ‘Diddly-Squat’ — Effects Are ‘Through the Weekend’

Friday on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” Democratic strategist James Carville was dismissive of comments made by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden earlier in the day, which he told radio’s “The Breakfast Club” if one did not vote for him, they “ain’t black.”

Carville acknowledged it was a “dumb thing” for the former vice president to say. However, he downplayed the long-term political consequences.

“Look, it was kind of a dumb thing to say,” Carville said. “And he said I’m sorry. I said it. This is him. The effects of this are through the weekend, all right? This is not going to be mean diddly squat in the long-term. And Gene is right. You’ve got one guy telling people to take Clorox and a drug that is ill-advised against. It is not an equivalency, but the Democrats — we love to go, ‘Oh God, oh God, Biden is terrible. He messed up. What are we going to do?'”

“So, he said something he shouldn’t have said,” he continued. “It happens all the time in politics. I mean, it’s hardly anything mean about it. It just kind of came out the wrong way. And I hope he doesn’t get so nervous that he doesn’t stay himself at some level. I hope he doesn’t get too shaken by this. He apologized for it right away, which is the correct thing to do. But there’s no equivalency here. And you know, all this Democratic hand-wringing it is just silly. I mean, this is not going to amount to anything.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor