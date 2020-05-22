Duckworth on Biden Comments: ‘The Big Deal Is Donald Trump in the White House’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) reacted to 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s comments about black voters by stating that “the big deal is Donald Trump in the White House,” urged that we “not have false equivalencies right here.” And said she trusts Biden because of his record.

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “Biden, goes on with Charlamagne tha God…Charlamagne is having a serious conversation with him, and Biden says, listen, if you don’t know who to vote for between me and Trump, you’re not black. Now, the VP says today, I was being too cavalier. I shouldn’t have been a wise guy. I shouldn’t have spoken that way. How big a deal?”

Duckworth responded, “Well, look, I think the big deal is Donald Trump in the White House, right? And so, let’s not have false equivalencies right here. There’s a person that I’m going to trust who’s been there for persons of color, for minorities, for women, it’s been Joe Biden, his entire career. I would rather trust Joe Biden to represent true diversity in the White House than I would Donald Trump any day of the week.”

