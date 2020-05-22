FBN’s Payne: ‘Joe Biden Demeans Black Voters with His Simplistic Campaign Slogan’

Friday, Fox Business host Charles Payne unleashed a scathing rebuke of presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s remarks, which he told morning radio show “The Breakfast Club” if one was undecided or for President Donald Trump in 2020, “They ain’t black.”

“You know, there’s so much I have to say about this comment,” he said. “It would fill a book, but let me try to narrow it down to you with a few key observations. Joe Biden’s policy and voting record have hurt black people, particularly young men. Joe Biden is condescending, and he’s offensive. Remember, ‘They gonna put y’all back in chains’? Joe Biden demeans black voters with his simplistic campaign slogan while ignoring the community’s concerns with much more complicated issues.”

“Joe Biden is using divisive political insinuations suggesting that Democrats are the good white people and Republicans are the bad white people, which is really amazing based on actual events in our history that truly propelled black people into freedom and more just society,” Payne continued. “Now, the sad thing he will get traction from this kind of stuff because there are powerful black entities that are bargaining for more power. Now, fear is their base of power, but they need more. The same people that complain about mean tweets — well, they were ready to overlook stop and frisk policies all for the money.”

“I hope we get to a point in life where everyone is voting for candidates based on things like national security, economic freedom and prosperity, individual rights, safety, education, worker development, prison reform,” he added. “Now, speaking for myself, when I walk out of the voting booth in November, I will still be black and prouder than ever for not voting for Joe Biden.”

