FNC’s Faulkner: Biden’s Comments ‘More Than Just a Little Offensive’ – I’ve Fought This Notion ‘My Whole Life’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered,” co-host Harris Faulkner criticized 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden for his remarks about black voters by stating that the remarks are “more than just a little offensive.” And “I’ve been fighting against this notion that you’re not black enough unless you think a certain way, you vote a certain way, you speak a certain way, you do certain things, my whole life.”

Faulkner said, “I’ve been fighting against this notion that you’re not black enough unless you think a certain way, you vote a certain way, you speak a certain way, you do certain things, my whole life. I grew up military. Pretty much neutral along the zone of, can we all just get along no matter what we look like? I have biracial daughters, Melissa, you know them. This is more than just a little offensive. It is shortsighted. It is a blind spot for this former vice president.”

She continued that Biden “should have gotten up immediately” and restated his comments.

