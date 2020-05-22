FNC’s Wallace: ‘No Record of Massive Fraud or Even Serious Fraud’ from Vote-by-Mail

Friday on Fox News Channel, “Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace said despite President Donald Trump’s warnings of fraud during mail-in voting, has been “no history of fraud at all.”

After playing a clip of Trump objecting to mail-in voting, Wallace said, “Well, you know, I’ve done some deep dive in it, there really is no record of massive fraud or even serious fraud from mail-in voting. It’s being carried out in Republican states, being carried out in Democratic states, there is no indication that mail-in voting, as opposed to in-person voting, tends to favor one party over another.”

He continued, “If anything, it tends to favor Republicans because the people — now we’re talking outside of a pandemic — who historically have tended to vote most often by mail are elderly people, people over 65, and they tend to vote more Republican than Democratic.”

He added, “So have there been some cases? Yes, and there’s an issue sometimes with what’s called vote harvesting where instead of mailing in your ballot that you’ll get people who will go into a community and vacuum up, collect all the ballots, say they will take them in, and then the danger, of course, is that they will discard the ballots from neighborhoods that they think are going to vote for the other party. We’ve seen that in North Carolina. There was a big case involving a Republican who did that, and it helped a Republican win the election. It was so serious they had to have a new election. It’s happened sometimes in California. But when people get their ballots and mail them in themselves, no history of fraud at all.”

