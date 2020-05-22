Sen. Tim Scott: Biden ‘You Ain’t Black’ Remark ‘the Most Arrogant, Condescending Comment I’ve Heard in a Very Long Time’

In a Friday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) blasted 2020 Democratic presidential nominee frontrunner former Vice President Joe Biden for his “arrogant” and “ridiculous” comment that “you ain’t black” if you support President Donald Trump over him.

Scott said he takes offense to Biden’s “condescending” remark, which he pointed out told 1.3 million black Americans that voted for Trump in 2016 that they are not black.

“Wow,” Scott stated. “That is the most arrogant, condescending comment I’ve heard in a very long time, and that’s saying something. The man who sponsored and led the charge of a 1990s crime bill that locked up more African-American males than any other piece of legislation and President Trump comes along and through his criminal justice reform corrects the absolute mistakes made by Joe Biden.”

He continued, “For him to make such an arrogant, ridiculous comment, if you think about the numbers, 1.3 million African-Americans voted for Trump. He’s saying to 1.3 million African-Americans that you’re not black? Who in the heck does he think he is? That is the most arrogant, outrageous comment I’ve heard in a very long time, and I take offense to that.

