Charlamagne tha God Hits Biden for Record in Wake of ‘Ain’t Black’ Remarks — ‘If He Wants to Be President, He Needs to Fix That’

On the heels of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” declaration on “The Breakfast Club” radio show on Friday, co-host Charlamagne tha God called into question Biden’s record as a U.S. Senator, adding that while there was a record, there is also a desire to know “what have you done for me lately.”

Charlamagne tha God raised Biden’s support of then-President Bill Clinton’s 1994 crime legislation.

“My overall takeaway from the conversation was I heard him talking about things he did for black people back in the day,” he said. “But, you know, what have you done for me lately is my motto, you know? I see black communities across America, catching hell regardless of who is in the White House. And, you know, people like to bring up coronavirus and how it’s hitting black people hardest. Well, that’s because we have underlying conditions created by systemic racism that have never been fixed, you know? And like I said before, if you created legislation that hurts, then you have to create legislation that helps. It’s just that simple.”

“Like the whole system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt,” Charlamagne tha God continued. “And he’s been a very intricate part of that system. You know, whether you’re talking about in ’84 with mandatory minimum sentences for drug dealers, or you’re talking about ’86 with crack laws that give you more time for crack cocaine and powder cocaine. Or you’re talking about the ’94 crime bill, like he was, you know really one of the people on the front line when it came to the war on drugs and mass incarceration. So, I think that, you know, if he wants to be president, he needs to fix that. He needs to really, really, you know, help the people who have helped Democrats all of these years.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor