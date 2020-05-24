Symone Sanders: Biden ‘Committed to Putting a Black Woman on the Supreme Court’

Presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s senior advisor Symone Sanders on Sunday revealed Biden is “committed to putting a black woman on the Supreme Court” should he get elected.

Biden has been under fire since he said last week that African-Americans “ain’t black” if they voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

According to Sanders, Biden, who has since apologized for his remarks, intends to underscore the civil rights divisions across his administration and the Department of Justice, and is “committed” to putting judges on the bench “that reflect the community.”

“Vice President Biden has committed to making sure that we are underscoring not just the civil rights division and the Department of Justice, the civil rights division across his administration,” Sanders told MSNBC “PoliticsNation” host Al Sharpton. “He is committed to putting judges on the bench that reflect the community, taking a hard look, and making sure that they are African-American judges on the bench, qualified judges on the bench. He has committed to putting a black woman on the Supreme Court.”

