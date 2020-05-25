Fmr Dem Rep. Edwards: Trump ‘Looks More Incompetent and More Incoherent’

Monday on MSNBC, former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD) accused President Donald Trump of being “incompetent” and “incoherent” in his messaging.

On political conventions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Edwards said, “I think it’s really good for the base to gin up their energy to go back to their states and be enthusiastic and excited going back to help the candidate, help the nominee. But the reality is, Democrats are trying to figure out how to have either a safe convention or ways in which their delegates can engage that keep them healthy. I don’t know what Republicans are doing. I think Governor Cooper to his credit is really trying to look out for the health and safety of North Carolinians, and also, all of those who would come and go, maybe carrying this virus.”

Edwards added, “But look, this is a referendum on Donald Trump. And I think the Biden campaign and Democrats understand that and let the president be out there all he wants. And every day, he looks more incompetent and more incoherent in terms of the message he wants to send to the American people.”

