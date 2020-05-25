McSally: China Is Taking ‘First Step of Taking Hong Kong Back Over’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ) stated that China is taking a “reckless” “first step of taking Hong Kong back over.”

McSally said, “What China is doing here is just another dangerous action, going against their agreement in 1984 that the people of Hong Kong would have a high degree of autonomy, a democratic society, the international finance that’s there, with sort of a light-touch regulation, and they’re — basically, this is the first step of taking Hong Kong back over. It’s reckless. [Sen.] Josh Hawley (R-MO) and I and about a dozen senators are condemning it. And the bill we passed last year, The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, will not allow them, if they go forward with this, I think, to be certified, and that’s going to have deep economic and other impacts to China. I hope they think twice, and they back off of this threat.”

She added, “Well, we’re hearing around the world, there’s been 200 people from other countries, different individuals who have signed on to a letter condemning this, and asking us to stand up as a world against this activity, and we need to continue that kind of support and put the pressure on China.”

