Clyburn on Biden’s ‘Ain’t Black’ Gaffe: ‘I Cringed’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) commented on presumptive Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden saying that undecided black voters who support Trump “ain’t black.”

Clyburn said, “I cringed, no question about that.”

He continued, “In this instance, Joe did not do as well as I hoped in responding, but I will say this, I go about my business every day comparing Joe Biden, to the alternative, not the Almighty. He is not a perfect person. None of us are. So what my decision now is to determine who I feel should be the next president of the United States, and I do that by comparing the candidates to each other, not to the Almighty.”

He added, “We sometimes say things we do not really mean, they come out a little bit wrong, and that’s what happened here. I think all of us know Joe Biden. I’ve said that. I know him, and he knows me. He knows the African American community very well. I’ve done a lot of stuff for Joe Biden over the years, and I would not have supported him if I did not think that he was best suited to be the next president of the United States. It’s just that simple.”

