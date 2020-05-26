Pelosi: We Want ‘Every Eligible Voter’ to Get a Ballot Mailed to Them, Return Postage Paid

Tuesday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “All In,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) laid out her vision for a vote-by-mail scheme incentivized by the federal government through her HEROES Act.

Pelosi denied such a system would benefit Democrats. However, she argued “every eligible voter” would be mailed a ballot with return postage under her party’s proposal.

“[T]here’s no scientific study that says one party or the other benefits from it,” she said. “But this is now a health issue. We talk about saving the lives, testing, the livelihood, the economy, and the life of our democracy, vote by mail. Now people have to choose between their health and their vote. That shouldn’t be the case. We should always be removing obstacles of participation to the vote. That is the sacred right of our democracy, to vote. Remove obstacles, but, at a time of the health — of a pandemic, even more important to give people an option that is not a risk to their lives as well.”

“So, you know, again, I can’t — I don’t even want to go where he goes, but the point is, is that this is a very positive initiative that has support throughout the country, bipartisan support,” Pelosi continued. “We’re asking for $3.6 billion, which is what it will take to make sure that the states have the resources they need to ensure that people have the right to vote. We want them to — every eligible voter, registered voter, to get a ballot mailed to them, that, when they mail it back, it’s postage paid, that if they need to register on Election Day, same-day registration, as — or even if it’s before Election Day, the same day as they go in, and to have safe places for the people to vote, should they decide that they want to vote in person, for whatever personal reason that is.”

