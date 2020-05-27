Behar on George Floyd Death: It Doesn’t Help That Trump Told Police ‘Don’t Be Nice’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” during a panel discussion about the death of George Floyd after a police officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, co-host Joy Behar pointed to President Donald Trump’s past comments to law enforcement when he said, “Please, don’t be too nice,” to the people they are arresting.

Behar said, “This is an intractable problem that we have in this country that just doesn’t want to go away. You know, I was going to come out and say, isn’t it great at least the one good thing about it is we have video cameras, and we have proof of what’s going on. Twenty years ago, we wouldn’t even see this, and God knows what was going on then.”

She continued, “I was reading the story. The cops had body cams on that were activated. There were people on the street who were videotaping the proceedings or whatever you want to call this, and there were actually people calling the cops out. So even with all of that, they did not stop putting their foot on his neck the way they did.”

She added, “You know, it doesn’t help— I mean, I hate to bring Trump into this, but it doesn’t help that the president of the United States says things like, don’t be so nice. Remember when he said that? I don’t like that there is this feeling that it is open season on these people. It’s very frustrating. I don’t know what else to say about it at this point. There are no words anymore. It’s got to be stopped.”

