Newsom to Trump on Mail-in Voting: Stick to Facts, ‘No Evidence Whatsoever’ of Fraud

Wednesday on NBC’s “Today,” Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said President Donald Trump should “just stick with the facts, not opinions” in regards to the safety of mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anchor Savannah Guthrie asked, “The president tweeted about you and your plans to send mail-in ballots to registered voters in the state. What do you say to the president’s concerns about fraudulent ballots?”

Newsom said, “Let’s just stick with the facts, not opinions. The reality is mail-in ballots are well utilized all across the spectrum, all across this country, and have been done so thoughtfully and safely for a generation. I think the president himself has used a mail-in ballot. In the past, our service members use them overseas very confidently and securely.”

He added, “There’s been study after study — don’t take my word for it, don’t take the president’s — study after study that just lays claim to no evidence whatsoever that there’s widespread voter fraud. We want to prepare to keep people safe and allow them to have their constitutional rights protected, constitutional right to vote, without putting their health at risk.”

