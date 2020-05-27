Zuckerberg: Platforms ‘Shouldn’t Be the Arbiter of Truth of Everything That People Say Online’

During a portion of an interview set to air on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Daily Briefing” released on Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his disagreement with Twitter putting a fact-check label on one of President Trump’s tweets by stating that platforms like Facebook and Twitter “shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online.” Zuckerberg also reacted to Trump’s threat to regulate or close down platforms by stating that the government censoring platforms “because they’re worried about censorship doesn’t exactly strike me as the right reflex there.”

Zuckerberg said, “We have a different policy, I think, than Twitter on this.”

He added, “I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online. I think, in general, private companies probably shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that.”

Zuckerberg also addressed Trump’s threat to regulate or shut down platforms by stating that he’d need to see the details of what the government would do, but, generally, “I think a government choosing to censor a platform because they’re worried about censorship doesn’t exactly strike me as the right reflex there.”

