Lindsey Graham: Comey, McCabe, Brennan and Clapper Will Be Called to Testify Before Senate Judiciary Committee

Thursday on Hugh Hewitt’s nationally syndicated radio show, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, told listeners he planned to call a number of ex-Obama administration officials to testify before his committee.

Among those are former FBI Director James Comey, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Graham added he did not know if former National Security Advisor Susan Rice and former Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes would be called to testify before his committee but said he was deferring to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, to investigate matters pertaining to the period between the 2016 presidential election and inauguration.

Partial transcript as follows:

HEWITT: Now I have a series of questions. I just would like to know yes, no, I don’t know as to whether or not you will be calling as a witness to the Judiciary Committee the following people. Will you be subpoenaing James Comey? GRAHAM: Yes. HEWITT: Andrew McCabe? GRAHAM: Yes. HEWITT: John Brennan? GRAHAM: Yes. HEWITT: James Clapper? GRAHAM: Yes. HEWITT: Susan Rice? GRAHAM: Don’t know. HEWITT: Ben Rhodes? GRAHAM: Don’t know. I’m having, Senator Johnson’s going to look at all the things that happened from the election to transition. His committee’s going to look at all that.

