Valerie Jarrett Calls for Vote-by-Mail in Every State — ‘There Is De Minimis Vote Fraud in Our Country’

Thursday on MSNBC, former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett said because there is “de minimis vote fraud in our country,” we “should have vote-by-mail in every state.”

Jarrett said, “This week, we launched Civic Cities, where we are working with mayors across the country. I started in local government, so I appreciate how mayors really do have a touch on what’s happening in the communities. They are extremely influential. So I asked them to help us engage with the constituents they have. We have 31 mayors off the bat. Many more joined on since then. We’re working in high schools because people who are first-time voters tend to be lifelong voters. We have colleges and universities. We have the business community engaged.”

She added, “To your point about voter fraud, we already know there is de minimis vote fraud in our country. Every study has shown that. Vote-by-mail has not been in any way an indicator of vote fraud. We should have vote-by-mail in every state. We should have early vote in every state. Everybody should be able to go online to register. Why is it leaders are not making it as easy as possible for us to vote as opposed to trying to suppress the vote? We’re trying to close the age and the race gap. We’re confident that this is a long term plan.”

She concluded, “This COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the weaknesses in government and leadership. We know now the federal, state and local have to be cooperating to manage a challenge like this. So it should be a real wake-up call to the importance of making sure the people in office are actually going to be the ones looking out for your health and your livelihood.”

