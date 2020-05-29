Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot: My Message to Donald Trump Is ‘F You’

For those looking for the clip of @chicagosmayor Lori Lightfoot telling President @realDonaldTrump "f--- you," here ya go. pic.twitter.com/bbGCxXZ09U

Friday at a press conference Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reacted to President Donald Trump’s for his tweet about the protests, looting and fires in Minneapolis Thursday night.

The tweet that was flagged by Twitter said, “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” he tweeted. “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty, and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Lightfoot said, “We see the game he’s playing because it’s so transparent and he’s not very good at it. He wants to show failures on the part of Democratic local leaders to throw red meat to his base. His goal is to polarize, to destabilize local government and inflame racist urges. And we can absolutely not let him prevail.”

In the clip, Lightfoot added, “I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words: It begins with F and ends with you.”

