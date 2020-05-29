Cruz: Twitter Silencing ‘Genuine Political Speech by Americans While Facilitating Terroristic Threats by Iran’

Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called for a criminal investigation into Twitter over allegations that the tech giant was violating sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran.

Cruz’s pronouncement comes as President Donald Trump is in a fight with Twitter. During an interview later in the day with Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Cruz accused Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of silencing “genuine political speech by Americans while facilitating terroristic threats by Iran.”

“Over a month ago, I sent a letter to Twitter, along with several other senators asking them to explain why they continue to provide a platform for the Ayatollah Khomeini,” Cruz outlined.” The United States Congress has passed a law making it a criminal offense to facilitate the oppression of the Iranian regime, the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world. Twitter sent back a letter that essentially said their company policy was to allow as much discussion as possible, and they apparently believe they are exempt from the criminal laws of this country. And so today, I asked the Department of Justice to open an investigation. Those sanction laws are designed to stop U.S. companies from facilitating Iranian terror. And Stu, the irony of this is that at the same time Twitter, that Jack Dorsey is publishing worldwide the anti-semitic threats of violence from the Ayatollah Khomeini, Jack Dorsey is also trying to censor the President of the United States. He’s trying to silence genuine political speech by Americans while facilitating terroristic threats by Iran.”

Cruz also commented on Twitter censoring Trump’s tweets, urging “Big Tech” to “get the hell out of the censorship business” in America.

“Twitter has no business deciding which politicians they like and which ones they don’t,” he added. “They should be a neutral public forum and let free speech and let the American people decide.”

