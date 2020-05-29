Protesters Block 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, Police Officer Attacked

Friday, on the third night of protesting in downtown Los Angeles over George Floyd’s death, protesters took over the 110 freeway in downtown.

At 7:30 p.m. local time, a large group of protesters walked onto the 110 Freeway at Forth Street and blocked both of the northbound and southbound lanes.

According to LAPD, the protesters also damaged businesses and threw projectiles at officers.

At the intersection of Fifth and Olive Streets, an officer was grabbed and punched at.

Police chief Michel Moore said in a statement, “We stand with our communities and rebuke any instance of police brutality as well as acts of violence or property damage.”

Protestors headed onto the 110 Freeway at Eighth Street and blocked the northbound and southbound lanes for about 10 minutes just before 7:30 p.m. https://t.co/uHrpaRp3xm pic.twitter.com/Ft7FadOlIh — KTLA (@KTLA) May 30, 2020

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN