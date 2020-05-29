Watch: Explosive Thrown into Building During CNN Report, Crew Forced to Evacuate

On Friday, CNN Correspondent Nick Valencia had to terminate a live report to take cover while covering riots at the CNN Center in Atlanta.

While Valencia was reporting, an explosive device that Valencia said was a “firecracker” but host Chris Cuomo said might have been a flashbang, was thrown into the building.

After the explosion, Valencia reported that something else had been set on fire outside.

Valencia then stated that police were loading tear gas canisters, and security told Valencia and his group to move to a safer location, an action Cuomo urged Valencia and his crew to take to keep themselves safe from the tear gas.

