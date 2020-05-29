Watch: Impassioned Minneapolis Shopping Center Owner — ‘If Their Governor and the Mayor Are Not Going to Take Care of This Problem, People Will”

Friday during Minneapolis NBC affiliate KARE’s coverage of the ongoing civil unrest in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, an unidentified man claiming to be a shopping center owner took to the camera to sound off on the situation.

The man said if Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) were not willing to act in defense of private property, people would.

“What I want to tell people right now is that if their governor and the mayor are not going to take care of this problem, people will. People uprise over this. Those people that make their living, businesses. They are Korean. They are black people. They are immigrants. They have worked their fucking life off trying to make this thing happen,” he said.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor