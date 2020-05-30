Blackburn: Senate Judiciary Committee Will Hold Hearings on Policing

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) stated that “everyone grieves” over the killing of George Floyd and that the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold hearings on policing, use of force, police-community relations, and other subjects.

Blackburn said, “Of course, everyone grieves over what we saw with the video with Mr. Floyd. And you want to see justice for that. His family wants to see justice, and deserves it.”

Blackburn also pointed to the damage done to communities by rioting, adding, “So, you will see us, at the Senate Judiciary Committee, under Chairman Graham’s leadership, begin to hold some hearings and look at what is happening with the use of force, with policing in cities, and working to build bonds, how we can build these bonds between communities to reach a time of that peacefulness, of productivity, of opportunity, and of understanding between communities.”

Blackburn further stated that she thinks the committee will look at law enforcement training, the relationships between different law enforcement agencies, relations between law enforcement agencies and the different communities they serve, police use of force, and “These riots and destruction of property and lawlessness.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett