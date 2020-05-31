Atlanta Mayor Bottoms to Trump: ‘Just Stop Talking’ — ‘He Speaks and He Makes It Worse’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms accused President Donald Trump of making things worse amid the nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Host Jake Tapper said, “President Trump has been tweeting about the violent protests across the country. He vowed to step in and use, quote, ‘the unlimited power of our military.’ He suggested local officials should, quote, ‘get tough and fight.’ He’s also talked about threatening ‘the most vicious talks and most ominous weapons I have ever seen’ to use against protesters in Washington, D.C. What do you make of the way the president has handled this crisis?”

Bottoms said, “He should just stop talking. This is like Charlottesville all over again, He speaks, and he makes it worse. There are times when you should just be quiet. And I wish that he would just be quiet. Or, if he can’t be silent, if there is somebody of good sense and good conscience in the White House, put him in front of a teleprompter and pray he reads it and at least says the right things because he is making it worse.”

